TCTC Holdings LLC Purchases 2,663 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 59.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Cordant Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $15.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $415.45. 11,435,498 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,133,273. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $438.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $452.53. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $406.34 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

