TCTC Holdings LLC Raises Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

TCTC Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 157,208 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,482 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up about 1.0% of TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $24,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,795,456 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $20,265,797,000 after buying an additional 314,932 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 8.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,294,697 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,970,803,000 after buying an additional 2,628,220 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,284,577 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,770,379,000 after buying an additional 355,101 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 13.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,694,019 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,809,107,000 after buying an additional 1,247,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,323,784 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,577,303,000 after buying an additional 222,604 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DIS traded down $3.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $112.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,634,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,456,705. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $205.02 billion, a PE ratio of 67.03, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $111.01 and a twelve month high of $187.58.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DIS. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, April 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.04.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

