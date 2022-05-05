TCTC Holdings LLC Reduces Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

TCTC Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,380 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $17,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,760,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,844,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152,766 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 621,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,932,000 after acquiring an additional 18,236 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 562.1% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 13,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 11,681 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,941,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,118,000 after acquiring an additional 22,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,133,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,648,000 after acquiring an additional 42,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $99.77. The stock had a trading volume of 3,900,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,455,244. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.64 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48. The firm has a market cap of $154.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.45.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 110.49%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.51%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.00.

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $3,248,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

