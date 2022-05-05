TCTC Holdings LLC Sells 1,457 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

TCTC Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,457 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,254,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 29,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916 shares during the last quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,047,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,698,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,614,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

EEM traded down $1.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,268,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,662,484. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.69. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $40.80 and a 12 month high of $56.17.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

