TCTC Holdings LLC Sells 175 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

TCTC Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $7,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZTS. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 119.4% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 8,534 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,146,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in Zoetis by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 17,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.54, for a total transaction of $405,855.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.15, for a total value of $1,128,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,622 shares of company stock valued at $9,995,351 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.78.

Shares of Zoetis stock traded down $5.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $171.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,844,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,482,350. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.22 and a 12 month high of $249.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $188.02 and a 200 day moving average of $205.37. The company has a market capitalization of $80.89 billion, a PE ratio of 40.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 26.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.45%.

Zoetis Profile (Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

