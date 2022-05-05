TD Securities Raises Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Price Target to $13.00

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from $12.50 to $13.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

CLS has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Celestica from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celestica from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.42.

Shares of Celestica stock opened at $11.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.26. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.14. Celestica has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $13.40.

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Rating ) (TSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Analysts predict that Celestica will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLS. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Celestica by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Celestica by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Celestica by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Celestica by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 111,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Celestica in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

