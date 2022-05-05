TD Securities Trims Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Target Price to $735.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from $815.00 to $735.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $825.00 to $805.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $732.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $603.00 to $393.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $575.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $730.00 to $615.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Charter Communications has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $691.40.
Shares of CHTR stock opened at $448.34 on Monday. Charter Communications has a 12-month low of $410.33 and a 12-month high of $825.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $544.83 and a 200-day moving average of $608.59. The company has a market capitalization of $77.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.04.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,655,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,643,072,000 after buying an additional 260,167 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,922,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,861,123,000 after acquiring an additional 168,261 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,623,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,529,000 after acquiring an additional 631,800 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,509,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,843,000 after acquiring an additional 470,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,137,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,521,000 after acquiring an additional 147,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.
About Charter Communications (Get Rating)
Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.
