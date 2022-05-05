TD Securities Trims Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Target Price to $735.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from $815.00 to $735.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $825.00 to $805.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $732.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $603.00 to $393.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $575.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $730.00 to $615.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Charter Communications has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $691.40.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $448.34 on Monday. Charter Communications has a 12-month low of $410.33 and a 12-month high of $825.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $544.83 and a 200-day moving average of $608.59. The company has a market capitalization of $77.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.04.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.51 by $0.39. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Charter Communications will post 30.07 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,655,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,643,072,000 after buying an additional 260,167 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,922,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,861,123,000 after acquiring an additional 168,261 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,623,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,529,000 after acquiring an additional 631,800 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,509,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,843,000 after acquiring an additional 470,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,137,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,521,000 after acquiring an additional 147,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

