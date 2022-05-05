TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to Equal Weight

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $24.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TGNA. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Argus lowered shares of TEGNA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Get TEGNA alerts:

TGNA opened at $22.12 on Wednesday. TEGNA has a one year low of $16.42 and a one year high of $23.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.87.

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $774.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.72 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 15.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TEGNA will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGNA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of TEGNA by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,368,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,398,000 after purchasing an additional 730,363 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in TEGNA by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,018,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,004,000 after buying an additional 185,681 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in TEGNA by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 9,302,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,852 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in TEGNA by 9.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,969,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,450,000 after acquiring an additional 583,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of TEGNA by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,810,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,291,000 after acquiring an additional 424,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

About TEGNA (Get Rating)

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.