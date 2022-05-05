Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Receives $507.80 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $504.75.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $560.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

TDY stock opened at $427.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $454.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $438.57. Teledyne Technologies has a 52-week low of $391.28 and a 52-week high of $493.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.18. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies will post 17.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,935 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.01, for a total value of $2,127,034.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Crocker sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.00, for a total transaction of $1,712,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDY. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 202.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,839 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,474,000 after acquiring an additional 90,288 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $272,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,402 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,602 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,554,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 10,744 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,615,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

