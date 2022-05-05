Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Short Interest Update

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300,000 shares, an increase of 16.4% from the March 31st total of 9,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 6.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tempur Sealy International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.86.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,968,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,113,000 after acquiring an additional 83,098 shares during the period. David J Yvars Group boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 5,851.9% during the fourth quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 9,074,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,074,000 after acquiring an additional 8,921,605 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,342,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100,141 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,989,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,647,000 after acquiring an additional 404,561 shares during the period. Finally, Abrams Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the third quarter valued at $167,076,000. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TPX stock traded down $1.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.75. 50,391 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,382,138. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97. Tempur Sealy International has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $50.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.72.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 272.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.78%.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.