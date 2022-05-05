Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Raises Dividend to $0.56 Per Share

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.56 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, May 25th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This is an increase from Tenaris’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.28.

Tenaris has a payout ratio of 18.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Tenaris to earn $3.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.6%.

TS stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.50. 23,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,336,588. Tenaris has a 1 year low of $18.80 and a 1 year high of $33.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.27.

Tenaris ( NYSE:TS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.17. Tenaris had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Tenaris will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €13.00 ($13.68) price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Tenaris to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tenaris from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.98.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Tenaris by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tenaris by 140.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Tenaris by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Tenaris by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Tenaris in the 4th quarter valued at $324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.47% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

