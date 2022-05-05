Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.26 to $0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.52.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Teradata from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Teradata from $88.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Teradata from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Teradata from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.09.

Shares of Teradata stock traded down $1.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,823,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,433. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Teradata has a 12-month low of $37.35 and a 12-month high of $59.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.36.

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. Teradata had a return on equity of 40.90% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Teradata will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 22,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $1,106,215.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 4,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total value of $187,495.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,229 shares in the company, valued at $835,252.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,940 shares of company stock worth $3,041,408. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Teradata by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,132,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,348,000 after purchasing an additional 86,588 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Teradata by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 584,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,845,000 after purchasing an additional 41,718 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Teradata by 60.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 323,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,171,000 after purchasing an additional 121,822 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Teradata by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 273,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,628,000 after purchasing an additional 8,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Teradata by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 272,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,592,000 after purchasing an additional 62,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

