Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Terminix Global had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.08 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.
NYSE:TMX traded down $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $45.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,348,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,657. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.44 and a beta of 0.73. Terminix Global has a 1-year low of $36.30 and a 1-year high of $53.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.72.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on TMX shares. William Blair lowered shares of Terminix Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Terminix Global from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.
About Terminix Global (Get Rating)
Terminix Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. The company offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest management services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Terminix Global (TMX)
- Kellogg Company Flexes Pricing Power, Shares Move Higher
- Peak Growth Is Over For Etsy
- Uber Fails To Impress
- World Wresting Entertainment Stock is Hulking Up
- High-Yield Weyco Group Returns To Reasonable Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Terminix Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terminix Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.