Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Terminix Global had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.08 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:TMX traded down $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $45.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,348,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,657. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.44 and a beta of 0.73. Terminix Global has a 1-year low of $36.30 and a 1-year high of $53.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.72.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TMX shares. William Blair lowered shares of Terminix Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Terminix Global from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Terminix Global by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 266,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,032,000 after buying an additional 68,160 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 230,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,425,000 after acquiring an additional 23,486 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 146.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,848,000 after acquiring an additional 110,106 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 150,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,824,000 after acquiring an additional 18,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 36,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 7,524 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. The company offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest management services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services.

