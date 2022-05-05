Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.30-$4.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.72-$2.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.75 billion.Tetra Tech also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.00-$1.05 EPS.

Shares of TTEK traded down $8.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $133.12. The company had a trading volume of 474,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,315. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 0.93. Tetra Tech has a 52 week low of $116.01 and a 52 week high of $192.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $156.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.52.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $699.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.85 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tetra Tech will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is 17.58%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tetra Tech in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $176.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

In other news, SVP William R. Brownlie sold 8,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.13, for a total value of $1,480,720.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.34, for a total value of $140,706.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,185 shares of company stock valued at $1,673,750. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 186,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,729,000 after buying an additional 17,246 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Tetra Tech by 18.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 253,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,878,000 after acquiring an additional 38,853 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Tetra Tech by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 127,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,716,000 after acquiring an additional 8,018 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Tetra Tech by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,576,000 after acquiring an additional 19,065 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Tetra Tech by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 79,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,422,000 after acquiring an additional 27,354 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

About Tetra Tech (Get Rating)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.