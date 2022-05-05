Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.40-2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.40-16.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.85 billion.

Shares of TEVA traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.01. The company had a trading volume of 178,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,579,159. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.15, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.76 and a 200-day moving average of $8.74. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $11.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.55. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TEVA shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.14.

In other news, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 4,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $37,490.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 6,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $52,519.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,011 shares of company stock worth $188,598 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,047,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,412,000 after purchasing an additional 138,056 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,211,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,702,000 after purchasing an additional 131,816 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 57,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 7,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.79% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

