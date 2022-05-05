Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.40-2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.40-16.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.85 billion.
Shares of TEVA traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.01. The company had a trading volume of 178,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,579,159. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.15, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.76 and a 200-day moving average of $8.74. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $11.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.55. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 4,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $37,490.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 6,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $52,519.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,011 shares of company stock worth $188,598 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,047,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,412,000 after purchasing an additional 138,056 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,211,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,702,000 after purchasing an additional 131,816 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 57,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 7,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.79% of the company’s stock.
About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (Get Rating)
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.
