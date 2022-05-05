Texas Instruments Incorporated Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.15 (NASDAQ:TXN)

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of 1.15 per share by the semiconductor company on Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th.

Texas Instruments has raised its dividend by an average of 17.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 19 years. Texas Instruments has a payout ratio of 51.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Texas Instruments to earn $8.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.3%.

TXN opened at $176.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 4.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $175.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.07. Texas Instruments has a 1 year low of $160.50 and a 1 year high of $202.26. The stock has a market cap of $162.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.95.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 64.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total transaction of $350,282.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total transaction of $698,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Monolith Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $170,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TXN. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $198.00 to $181.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.53.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

