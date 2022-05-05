Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $108.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

TXRH has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a buy rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $118.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $106.27.

TXRH stock opened at $81.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Texas Roadhouse has a 12-month low of $69.54 and a 12-month high of $107.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.29.

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $895.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.53 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 23.21%. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.57%.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total transaction of $198,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,799 shares of company stock worth $872,001 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXRH. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

