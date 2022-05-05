TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target Raised to C$135.00 at TD Securities

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$125.00 to C$135.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

TFII has been the subject of several other reports. Desjardins upped their target price on TFI International from C$161.00 to C$173.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TFI International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on TFI International from $134.00 to $112.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet raised TFI International from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on TFI International from C$165.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $123.41.

Shares of TFII stock opened at $86.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.67. TFI International has a 1-year low of $77.99 and a 1-year high of $120.50.

TFI International ( NYSE:TFII Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 26.98% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 90.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Analysts anticipate that TFI International will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.17%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TFI International by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,106,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,104,000 after purchasing an additional 55,850 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in TFI International by 619.2% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 405,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,459,000 after acquiring an additional 348,965 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in TFI International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 229,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,457,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TFI International by 515.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 220,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,612,000 after acquiring an additional 184,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in TFI International by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 167,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,822,000 after acquiring an additional 7,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

