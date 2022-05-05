TFI International (TSE:TFII) Price Target Increased to C$135.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

TFI International (TSE:TFII – Get Rating) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$125.00 to C$135.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America lowered TFI International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$145.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Saturday, April 9th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on TFI International from C$142.00 to C$146.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$102.00 price objective on shares of TFI International in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research raised TFI International to a buy rating and set a C$115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on TFI International to C$160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$129.33.

TSE TFII opened at C$109.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.30. TFI International has a 1-year low of C$99.47 and a 1-year high of C$148.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.76, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$119.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$128.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. TFI International’s payout ratio is 11.20%.

In other news, Director Alain Bédard sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$133.95, for a total value of C$3,348,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,191,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$561,399,318.45. Also, insider TFI International Inc. purchased 14,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$102.60 per share, with a total value of C$1,483,568.53. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 14,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,483,568.53. Insiders sold a total of 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,031,850 over the last quarter.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

