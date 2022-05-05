The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Position Increased by Jackson Wealth Management LLC

Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,898 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $3,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in AES by 0.6% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 52,402,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,196,353,000 after buying an additional 298,186 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AES by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,933,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $271,733,000 after buying an additional 294,385 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in AES by 24.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,465,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,929,000 after buying an additional 2,069,815 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of AES by 1.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,496,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $216,799,000 after purchasing an additional 100,954 shares during the period. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of AES by 18.6% in the third quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 8,300,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $189,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

In other AES news, CFO Stephen Coughlin purchased 47,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AES. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AES in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on AES in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AES from $30.50 to $32.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AES in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AES from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AES has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.19.

NYSE AES traded down $0.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.33. 7,265,395 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,148,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.45. The company has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.01. The AES Co. has a 1-year low of $19.76 and a 1-year high of $27.00.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 31.10% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.158 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. AES’s payout ratio is -96.92%.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

