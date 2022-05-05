The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co trimmed its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 73.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,250 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,387 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at $1,821,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 7.5% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 217,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,280,000 after purchasing an additional 15,254 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 141,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,232,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 37.5% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 220,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,420,000 after purchasing an additional 60,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 60,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares during the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BK shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.86.

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $44.80 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.53. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $41.76 and a 12 month high of $64.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.15.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 9.33%. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.66%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

