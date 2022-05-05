The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $661.12 Million

Equities analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) will report $661.12 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Boston Beer’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $675.14 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $647.10 million. Boston Beer posted sales of $602.81 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Beer will report full-year sales of $2.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Boston Beer.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($2.29). The business had revenue of $430.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.80 million. Boston Beer had a positive return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.58 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SAM. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Boston Beer from $661.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. TheStreet downgraded Boston Beer from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $322.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Boston Beer from $475.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Boston Beer from $670.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $603.69.

In other news, insider John C. Geist sold 1,008 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.98, for a total value of $391,083.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,752 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,680.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Beer by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Boston Beer by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Boston Beer during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Boston Beer by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. 62.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Beer stock traded down $16.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $371.73. 1,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,742. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Boston Beer has a 1-year low of $325.53 and a 1-year high of $1,144.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $377.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $439.20.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

