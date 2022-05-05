The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Stake Lowered by Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $7,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Boston Beer in the first quarter worth $59,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Beer by 29.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,555,000 after purchasing an additional 20,259 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Boston Beer by 3.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Boston Beer by 115.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,359,000 after purchasing an additional 46,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Boston Beer by 0.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,682,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

In related news, insider John C. Geist sold 1,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.98, for a total value of $391,083.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,680.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAM traded down $15.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $373.11. 155,351 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,384. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $376.92 and its 200 day moving average is $438.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.99 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.45. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $325.53 and a 1-year high of $1,144.62.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($2.29). The company had revenue of $430.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.80 million. Boston Beer had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 9.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $670.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $420.00 to $337.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $660.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $475.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $322.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Beer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $603.69.

Boston Beer Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.