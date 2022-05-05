The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) CFO James Leddy Sells 1,000 Shares

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) CFO James Leddy sold 1,000 shares of Chefs’ Warehouse stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 126,965 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,635. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Chefs’ Warehouse stock opened at $38.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.57. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.60 and a twelve month high of $39.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 101.37 and a beta of 2.01.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.09. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $512.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHEF. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the 1st quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. 84.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHEF. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, CL King boosted their target price on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.17.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 50,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

