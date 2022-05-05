The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.34 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:ELGet Rating) will announce sales of $4.34 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Estée Lauder Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.77 billion to $4.59 billion. Estée Lauder Companies reported sales of $3.94 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will report full year sales of $18.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.50 billion to $18.70 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $19.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.92 billion to $20.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Estée Lauder Companies.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:ELGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 44.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $374.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.45.

Shares of NYSE EL traded down $15.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $241.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,572,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,655,799. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $270.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $311.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $86.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.04. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12-month low of $227.49 and a 12-month high of $374.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 26.26%.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Michael O’hare sold 16,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.88, for a total value of $5,078,623.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total transaction of $354,746.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,816 shares of company stock worth $15,940,998 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 8,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 405.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

