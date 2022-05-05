The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Bought by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 43.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $4,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SJM. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $107.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.77.

NYSE SJM opened at $139.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.98. The company has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 0.27. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $118.55 and a 1 year high of $145.82.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 11.30%. J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 74.58%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

