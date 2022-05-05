The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $554.09 Million

Wall Street analysts expect The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) to report $554.09 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Manitowoc’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $565.00 million and the lowest is $544.70 million. Manitowoc reported sales of $463.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Manitowoc will report full-year sales of $2.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Manitowoc.

Get Manitowoc alerts:

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Manitowoc had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 0.64%. The firm had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MTW shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Manitowoc in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $24.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTW. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Manitowoc by 113.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after buying an additional 93,351 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Manitowoc in the 3rd quarter valued at $460,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Manitowoc by 158.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 21,968 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Manitowoc in the 3rd quarter valued at about $359,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Manitowoc in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTW traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.64. 345,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,712. Manitowoc has a 12 month low of $12.28 and a 12 month high of $28.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.88 and a 200 day moving average of $17.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $445.72 million, a PE ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 2.11.

Manitowoc Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Manitowoc (MTW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.