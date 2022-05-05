The Quarto Group (LON:QRT) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $139.75

The Quarto Group, Inc. (LON:QRT – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 139.75 ($1.75) and traded as high as GBX 174.95 ($2.19). The Quarto Group shares last traded at GBX 172.50 ($2.15), with a volume of 13,112 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.26. The company has a market capitalization of £70.53 million and a PE ratio of 8.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 140.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 124.59.

In other The Quarto Group news, insider Chuk Kin Lau purchased 2,000 shares of The Quarto Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 160 ($2.00) per share, with a total value of £3,200 ($3,997.50). Insiders have acquired a total of 67,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,805,000 over the last three months.

The Quarto Group, Inc publishes illustrated books and intellectual property products for adults, children, and families in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two divisions: US Publishing and UK Publishing. It creates and publishes books in various categories, such as baby foods, beverages, cooking methods, courses and dishes, entertaining, essays, healthy cooking, history, references, regional and ethnic cooking, seasonal, vegan cooking, and vegetarian cooking; art, crafts and hobbies, fashion and graphic design, graphic novels, music, performing arts, photography, and other arts; marque/model, automotive, biographies, car culture, hot rods and customs, motorcycle, muscle cars, racing, planes, trains, tractors, and other; and biography, business and economics, computers, fiction, history, mathematics, nature, philosophy, political science, reference, religion, science, social science, space, technology and engineering, travel, and true crime.

