The Shizuoka Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SZKBF) Short Interest Up 16.6% in April

The Shizuoka Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SZKBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,082,200 shares, a growth of 16.6% from the March 31st total of 1,786,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of SZKBF stock opened at $8.30 on Thursday. Shizuoka Bank has a 52-week low of $7.29 and a 52-week high of $9.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.70.
About Shizuoka Bank
