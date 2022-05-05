The Shizuoka Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SZKBF) Short Interest Up 16.6% in April

The Shizuoka Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SZKBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,082,200 shares, a growth of 16.6% from the March 31st total of 1,786,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of SZKBF stock opened at $8.30 on Thursday. Shizuoka Bank has a 52-week low of $7.29 and a 52-week high of $9.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.70.

Get Shizuoka Bank alerts:

About Shizuoka Bank (Get Rating)

The Shizuoka Bank, Ltd., a regional bank, provides various banking products and services. The company operates through Banking Operations and Leasing Operations segments. The Banking Operations segment consist of the banking business centered on deposits, loans, investment securities, and exchange transactions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shizuoka Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shizuoka Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.