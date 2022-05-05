The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by TCTC Holdings LLC

TCTC Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $8,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

SO stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $74.06. 4,956,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,920,439. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.60. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $60.12 and a 1 year high of $77.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.48.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Southern had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.22%.

SO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.67.

In other Southern news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 7,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total transaction of $506,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 100,005 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $7,005,350.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 332,516 shares of company stock valued at $23,808,569. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

