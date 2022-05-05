The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Receives $325.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $325.00.

SWGAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on The Swatch Group from CHF 375 to CHF 360 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut The Swatch Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on The Swatch Group from CHF 330 to CHF 290 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut The Swatch Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, HSBC upgraded The Swatch Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th.

Get The Swatch Group alerts:

Shares of The Swatch Group stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $12.65. The company had a trading volume of 105,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,982. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.46. The Swatch Group has a 1 year low of $12.29 and a 1 year high of $18.59.

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. It operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry. The Electronic Systems segment is involved in the design, production, and commercialization of electronic components, as well as sports timing activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Swatch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Swatch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.