The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lowered its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,015 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,581 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Dempze Nancy E increased its position in Walt Disney by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 20,226 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,422,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. increased its position in Walt Disney by 0.8% during the third quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 7,893 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 0.7% during the third quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 10,061 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Partners Inc increased its position in Walt Disney by 4.2% during the third quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 1,749 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 19,913 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.04.

Walt Disney stock traded down $3.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $112.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,634,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,456,705. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.75 and its 200 day moving average is $146.51. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $111.01 and a 1-year high of $187.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

