The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Holdings Increased by Pegasus Partners Ltd.

Pegasus Partners Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,375 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co increased its stake in Walt Disney by 384.8% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on DIS. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.04.

Shares of DIS stock traded down $3.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $112.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 419,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,511,931. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $111.01 and a 1-year high of $187.58. The company has a market cap of $204.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.16, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $132.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.