Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lowered its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 319.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 19,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total value of $108,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,931.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.60, for a total transaction of $5,456,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,048,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,700 shares of company stock valued at $6,410,797. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $9.17 on Thursday, hitting $553.81. The company had a trading volume of 14,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,351. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $565.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $596.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $216.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.83. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $438.72 and a 52 week high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.20 by $1.05. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TMO shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $718.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $647.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

