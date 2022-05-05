TheStreet Upgrades iStar (NYSE:STAR) to “C-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of iStar (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on STAR. StockNews.com cut iStar from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iStar from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.33.

Shares of STAR opened at $18.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.89. iStar has a 52 week low of $16.43 and a 52 week high of $27.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. iStar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.90%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iStar by 2.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in iStar by 0.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 83,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in iStar by 5.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in iStar by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 198,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in iStar by 4.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. 96.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

