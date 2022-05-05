Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Schubert & Co bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. 74.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 15,302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,182,524.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,940,296.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $500,526.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,242 shares in the company, valued at $585,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $139.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49. The company has a market cap of $46.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $127.23 and a 200 day moving average of $133.02. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $117.32 and a 52 week high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 253.93% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 89.40%.

KMB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.69.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

