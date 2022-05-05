Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 14,441 Shares of The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,184 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 14,441 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned 0.11% of ONE Group Hospitality worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in ONE Group Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,848,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ONE Group Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,386,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in ONE Group Hospitality during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,061,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ONE Group Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,198,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 301.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 108,259 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 81,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STKS opened at $9.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $306.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.40 and a 200 day moving average of $12.08. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $16.44.

ONE Group Hospitality ( NASDAQ:STKS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. ONE Group Hospitality had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $84.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised ONE Group Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised ONE Group Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONE Group Hospitality presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

