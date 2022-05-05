Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 60 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC decreased its position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MUSA. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Murphy USA by 279.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the third quarter worth about $52,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MUSA shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Murphy USA from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Murphy USA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of MUSA opened at $246.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $206.95 and its 200 day moving average is $192.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.82. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.56 and a 12-month high of $251.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $3.07. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 50.07% and a net margin of 2.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 94.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.08%.

In related news, SVP Terry P. Hatten sold 2,910 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.03, for a total transaction of $523,887.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

