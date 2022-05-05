Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Trims Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC trimmed its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 97.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 137,386 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JLL. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 869.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 372.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JLL stock opened at $221.25 on Thursday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a one year low of $184.21 and a one year high of $275.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $228.95 and a 200-day moving average of $246.36.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $8.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.68 by $1.98. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 19.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JLL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $329.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $217.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $461.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.20.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

