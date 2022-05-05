Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 89.62% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock opened at $97.57 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.59. Thomson Reuters has a 52-week low of $92.22 and a 52-week high of $123.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.57%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 296,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,489,000 after buying an additional 135,117 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter valued at $317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.17% of the company’s stock.

TRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Thomson Reuters in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.30.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

