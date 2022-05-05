Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 89.62% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS.

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock traded down $2.91 on Thursday, hitting $94.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,860. Thomson Reuters has a 52-week low of $92.22 and a 52-week high of $123.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.83. The company has a market capitalization of $46.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.98%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 296,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,489,000 after buying an additional 135,117 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,586,000 after buying an additional 6,177 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter valued at about $317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRI. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.30.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

