Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 66.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,949,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,725 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,943,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,889,000 after acquiring an additional 189,304 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 132.5% during the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 41,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after acquiring an additional 170,780 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 39.4% during the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 403,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,643,000 after acquiring an additional 114,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 36.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 240,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,629,000 after acquiring an additional 64,705 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock traded down $3.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.16. 657,421 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,402,059. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.81. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $45.89 and a twelve month high of $132.50.

