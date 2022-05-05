Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $444,000 Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 40.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,561 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA traded down $4.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $96.42. 225,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,570,154. The company has a market cap of $261.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.91. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $73.28 and a 52 week high of $230.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.32. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $242.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BABA. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $203.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.01.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

