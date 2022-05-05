Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $26.80, but opened at $28.20. Thryv shares last traded at $27.37, with a volume of 833 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $308.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.85 million. Thryv had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 41.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share.

Get Thryv alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on THRY shares. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Thryv from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thryv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thryv has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.09.

In other news, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 103,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total value of $3,310,027.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders sold a total of 2,210,560 shares of company stock worth $64,315,435 in the last 90 days. 59.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THRY. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Thryv in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,463,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Thryv by 33.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Thryv by 1,280.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 78,389 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Thryv by 984.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 43,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 39,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management boosted its stake in Thryv by 19.7% in the third quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 295,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,874,000 after acquiring an additional 48,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $921.40 million, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.43.

About Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY)

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The company provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform; Hub by Thryv, a solution for franchisors to offer real time oversight and day-to-day management of multiple locations; Thryv Leads, an integrated local marketing and lead generation solution, as well as related services; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thryv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thryv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.