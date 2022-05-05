Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $127.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.21 million. Tivity Health had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 99.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS.

NASDAQ:TVTY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.03. 1,251,788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 740,435. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.14. Tivity Health has a 1 year low of $21.25 and a 1 year high of $32.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TVTY. Barrington Research cut Tivity Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Tivity Health from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tivity Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tivity Health in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tivity Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Tivity Health by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,153,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,140,000 after buying an additional 215,538 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,482,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,756 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 774,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,476,000 after purchasing an additional 69,746 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 754,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,957,000 after purchasing an additional 80,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tivity Health in the 4th quarter worth $16,828,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products and solutions in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.

