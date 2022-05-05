Tixl Price Up 15.6% Over Last Week (TXL)

Tixl (TXL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. Tixl has a market cap of $4.09 million and approximately $78,883.00 worth of Tixl was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Tixl has traded up 15.6% against the dollar. One Tixl coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0610 or 0.00000140 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Tixl

Tixl’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 67,070,793 coins. Tixl’s official Twitter account is @TixlOrg . The official message board for Tixl is medium.com/tixlcurrency . Tixl’s official website is tixl.me/executive-summary . The Reddit community for Tixl is https://reddit.com/r/tixl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tixl is a non-profit FinTech company based in Hamburg, Germany. Tixl is the company behind the “Autobahn Network” project, a next-generation payment network. MTXLT (later TXL) is a token issued by Tixl, and the flagship asset of the Autobahn Network, which can be transferred with zero fees. The Autobahn Network allows Bitcoin, and other digital assets, to be transferred quickly and privately with low transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Tixl

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tixl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tixl should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tixl using one of the exchanges listed above.

