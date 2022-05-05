Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Insider Sells $19,078.71 in Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) insider Stephen Fredette sold 987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $19,078.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,309,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,305,379.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Stephen Fredette also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 4th, Stephen Fredette sold 1,914 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total value of $45,285.24.

NYSE TOST traded down $1.81 on Thursday, hitting $16.45. 5,014,319 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,643,332. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.54 and a 200 day moving average of $30.55. Toast, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.82 and a twelve month high of $69.93.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $512.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.55 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on TOST shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Toast from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Toast from $58.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Toast in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Toast in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Toast in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Toast during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,498,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Toast during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,182,000. Maplelane Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Toast during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,124,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,302,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Toast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,217,000. 38.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

