Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) Price Target Raised to C$31.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$27.25 to C$31.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TPZEF. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$25.00 to C$27.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.30.

Get Topaz Energy alerts:

OTCMKTS:TPZEF opened at $18.55 on Wednesday. Topaz Energy has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $18.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.10.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Topaz Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topaz Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.