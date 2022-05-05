TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.65, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 EPS.

BLD stock traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $195.43. 342,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,009. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $194.36 and its 200-day moving average is $232.29. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.14. TopBuild has a 12 month low of $165.01 and a 12 month high of $284.07.

Several brokerages have commented on BLD. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of TopBuild from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $219.00 to $193.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLD. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth about $184,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth about $378,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

