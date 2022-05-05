Tornado Cash 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $11.75 Million (TORN)

Tornado Cash (TORN) traded up 7.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 5th. Tornado Cash has a market capitalization of $57.89 million and $11.75 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tornado Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $52.64 or 0.00137533 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Tornado Cash has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded up 1,419.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00047441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002613 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.14 or 0.00217217 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00039442 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $172.85 or 0.00451604 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72,297.36 or 1.88893552 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Tornado Cash Coin Profile

Tornado Cash was first traded on December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,795 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Tornado Cash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tornado Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

